Neighbors think arsonist is to blame for several house fires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In the past few weeks, at least three homes have gone up in flames in a series of fires.

It is happening in the 8600 block of Thompson Avenue.

Kristina Gulley lives down the street from where the fires have been occurring. She said the fires are keeping her on edge.

“I’m afraid to go to sleep sometimes at night. I’m up and down and up and down you know, checking out the scenery, making sure everything’s OK,” said Gulley.

Over the weekend, Kansas City firefighters responded to a vacant house fire on Thompson Avenue. As crews knocked down the flames, they noticed another vacant home on fire just two doors down.

“The majority of our fires are vacant homes,” said Floyd Peoples, Chief Fire Marshall for Kansas City Fire Department.

KCFD said these, and other house fires nearby, are suspicious.

“I do know that we have four open cases on Thompson right now that police, bomb and arson are looking into,” said Peoples.

Those that live in the neighborhood hate the abandoned properties, but don’t think this is the solution.

“We’re not sorry to see those places go, but whoever is setting fire to the houses, I don’t think that they’re doing the neighborhood any favors by doing it that way,” said Sandra Trussell, who lives in the neighborhood.

Gulley said she’s worried whoever may be doing this will make their way closer to her home.

“It’s just scary that there’s people out there setting houses on fire. You don’t know if it’s going to be your house next, whether you’re in it or not,” said Gulley.