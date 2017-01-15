OLATHE, Kan. - Most people wait a lifetime to get tickets to the Super Bowl, but that is not the case for 13-year-old Sophie Schneider of Olathe who won tickets to this year’s Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

“I can’t wrap my head around it that I am going to the Super Bowl,” said Sophie.

Sophie entered into the NFL’s "Play 60" challenge, which promotes 60 minutes of play a day for kids. It took weeks of voting from across the country, but this week she won Super Bowl LI tickets.

She will also be at Sunday night's Chief's playoff game. This game will be extra special for Sophie if her favorite NFL team can make it through the playoffs.

"It would be so crazy to get to see my home team play the same time I am going, because I am only going to get to the Super Bowl once I mean that's kind of a once and a lifetime thing for me,” said Sophie.

"Tomorrow's a big day we have a lot of Chiefs fans in this house and even with all the exciting things going on we still need them to win,” said Karen Schneider, Sophie’s mom.

