Olathe South HS grad and solider in National Guard dies in helicopter crash

LA PORTE, Texas - A man in the Texas National Guard with Kansas City ties was one of the victims of a helicopter crash on December 28, according to the Texas Military Department.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, was an aviation material officer and died after his aircraft crashed into the water off the Bayport Cruise Terminal near La Porte, Texas. He resided in League City, Texas and is survived by his wife Ruth Mortenson.

The Olathe School District confirmed with 41 Action News that Dustin Mortenson was a 2002 graduate of Olathe South High School.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe, 33, was an aircraft maintenance officer and also died in the crash. He was from Hardin, Texas.

According to the Texas Army National Guard, both soldiers were on official status when their aircraft went down. They were assigned to the 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 36th Infantry Division.

An investigation is being carried out by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

"On behalf of the Texas Military Department, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families of two Texas Army National Guard pilots we lost yesterday during a training mission. The loss of these Guardsmen will be deeply felt across our entire force,” said Maj. Gen. John F. Nichols in a news release. “Our top priority remains with supporting their families and all investigative efforts. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this tragic time.”

There is currently a GoFundMe page set up for Mortenson to help his family with expenses.

