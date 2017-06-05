One dead, one injured in crash on 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. - One person is dead after a crash on 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe Sunday afternoon.

According to Johnson County MedAct, one other person suffered serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Taurus was driving westbound on 151st Street while a Dodge Ram was driving eastbound.

The highway patrol said the Ford Taurus failed to yield to the Dodge Ram, and the truck struck the Taurus on the passenger side. The Taurus then hit another vehicle.

Troopers identified the woman who died as Grace Tunks of Bucyrus, Kansas.