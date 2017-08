KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A rush-hour crash killed a 20-year-old man on southbound I-435 near the ramp to EB I-70.

KCMO police said the victim was in a Nissan stopped behind an SUV because of traffic congestion.

A driver in a Lexus may not have been paying attention and slammed into the back of the Nissan.

The force of the crash pushed the Nissan into the SUV.

The drivers of the Lexus and SUV were not seriously injured.

The victim's name has not been released.