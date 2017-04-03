Orange Fitness cracks the fitness code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Forget the Theory of Relativity.

Make room for the Theory of Orange-ativity!

Just a few days up and running in Brookside, Orange Theory Fitness is already making a difference in the health and well-being of hundreds of people.

It all started with a quest by physiologist Ellen Latham to crack the fitness code.

She has devised a heart-rate monitored, high intensity workout that spikes metabolism and increases energy.

Now, her theory has spread all over the country including Kansas City.

The lead trainer at the Brookside location, Helena Vilott, says orange is the color of energy and also the color exercisers are aiming for on the overhead monitors.

Classes go on from before sun-up until after sundown.

Every age and fitness level will find a place to maximize his or her abilities.

Right now, they are focused on Spring Cleaning for your fitness routine: “a checklist to help you remove the clutter…and get back on track.”

As it says on the wall, right when you walk into the facility: “Turn Your Body Into the Sexiest Outfit You’ll Ever Own.”

Around here, orange is the new fit.

