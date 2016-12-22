Original rules of basketball created 125 years ago by KU coach

The first game of basketball was played 125 years ago all thanks to Dr. James Naismith, who has Kansas ties.

During the game, the original 13 rules of basketball were also created.

According to the Kansas Historical Society, Naismith was teaching at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1890 and was given 14 days to develop an indoor game that would interest students stuck inside during the winter.

The first experimental game was played on December 21, 1891 and the score was 1-0, according to the Associated Press. The game involved the use of a soccer ball and two peach baskets.

The Kansas Historical Society notes that in 1898 Naismith then went on to work for the University of Kansas to coach basketball, teach physical education and serve as chaplain. He retired from the school in 1937.

They also said his original basketball rules were fewer than 600 words and today the rules have more than 30,000.

Dr. James Naismith's Original 13 Rules of Basketball from USA Basketball:

The ball may be thrown in any direction with one or both hands. The ball may be batted in any direction with one or both hands (never with the fist). A player cannot run with the ball. The player must throw it from the spot on which he catches it, allowance to be made for a man who catches the ball when running at a good speed if he tries to stop. The ball must be held in or between the hands; the arms or body must not be used for holding it. No shouldering, holding, pushing, tripping, or striking in any way the person of an opponent shall be allowed; the first infringement of this rule by any player shall count as a foul, the second shall disqualify him until the next goal is made, or, if there was evident intent to injure the person, for the whole of the game, no substitute allowed. A foul is striking at the ball with the fist, violation of Rules 3,4, and such as described in Rule 5. If either side makes three consecutive fouls, it shall count a goal for the opponents (consecutive means without the opponents in the mean time making a foul). A goal shall be made when the ball is thrown or batted from the grounds into the basket and stays there, providing those defending the goal do not touch or disturb the goal. If the ball rests on the edges, and the opponent moves the basket, it shall count as a goal. When the ball goes out of bounds, it shall be thrown into the field of play by the person first touching it. In case of a dispute, the umpire shall throw it straight into the field. The thrower-in is allowed five seconds; if he holds it longer, it shall go to the opponent. If any side persists in delaying the game, the umpire shall call a foul on that side. The umpire shall be judge of the men and shall note the fouls and notify the referee when three consecutive fouls have been made. He shall have power to disqualify men according to Rule 5. The referee shall be judge of the ball and shall decide when the ball is in play, in bounds, to which side it belongs, and shall keep the time. He shall decide when a goal has been made, and keep account of the goals with any other duties that are usually performed by a referee. The time shall be two 15-minute halves, with five minutes' rest between. The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winner. In case of a draw, the game may, by agreement of the captains, be continued until another goal is made.

