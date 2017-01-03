Overland Park mom invents water bottle holster after daughter's kidney transplant

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Tamra Johnson is a wife, mother of five, and now an inventor.

The Overland Park, Kansas woman invented a device to carry a water bottle. It's called HOLSTRit.

Johnson's 13-year-old daughter Maleena was the inspiration for the product. Three years ago this month, Maleena had kidney failure. Her dad donated his kidney to Maleena, and now her life is back to normal.

"I feel great," said Maleena. "I usually don't even think about the transplant anymore."

But she does have to drink at least 3 liters of water a day to keep her new kidney healthy.

"Maleena was always losing her water bottle, and I just wanted to do something to help her," said Johnson.

The holster carries the water bottle and also has zipper compartments for a cellphone, keys and other small items.

Now Johnson has a website, a patent is pending and they hope to go on national TV to promote the product.

