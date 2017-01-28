Overland Park police looking for mom and two kids who could be in danger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Abigail Tipton and her twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia Franklin.

Tipton is believed to be with her children. Police say they are concerned for the children’s welfare, but don’t suspect foul play.

They were last seen on Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in Overland Park, Kansas. Tipton drives a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with a Kansas tag 477 JPF.

Tipton's parents, Bruce and Becky Mend, are worried that their daughter is in a situation in which she is panicking. They said she has no money, and the twin girls haven't had a change of clothes since Monday. That's when the three left the house for a play date.

At dinnertime that day, Tipton told her mother they were finishing up and would be home soon. That didn't happen. Tipton's parents then checked their daughter's Facebook page. They said they saw messages where Tipton told friends the keys to the minivan were stolen.

Law enforcement told 41 Action News the case doesn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

