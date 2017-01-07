Former owner of El Patron charged with rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Arturo Cabral was arrested on Wednesday. He's accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Records show Cabral has been the owner and manager of El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. However, the managers told 41 Action News Cabral became disassociated with the restaurant sometime in 2016.

State records show Cabral’s mother now owns the restaurant under the company Cabral LLC.

According to court documents, Cabral sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman on November 13, 2015. The woman met Cabral at a bar near the Country Club Plaza. The report says Cabral asked if she wanted to get a hotel room. The woman refused, but Cabral told the bartender to give her another drink. The woman asked for water, but didn’t remember anything after that. The report says she woke up completely naked in a motel room. When she got home she became ill and went to a local hospital where a sexual assault examination was completed.

On August 11, 2016, Kansas City police were notified of another rape allegedly in connection with Cabral.

The report says a 19-year-old woman spent the night at Cabral’s house, visiting with his daughter of similar age on June 19. Her family was close friends with Cabral. Later at night when her family had left, she recalled losing her memory and waking up with Cabral on top of her, having intercourse with her. When she left she called a close friend and went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination. The woman delayed reporting the rape because she was afraid of how her father might react to the incident.

Cabral is being held on a $500,000 bond. On Friday, Cabral entered his plea of not guilty. He is charged with three counts of rape or attempted rape in the first-degree. Cabral is due back in court in mid-January.

Court records show Cabral has had several hundred thousand dollars in federal tax liens. He's also had a 2010 DWI case, which included the unlawful use of an unloaded firearm by an intoxicated person. Cabral also pled guilty in 2009 to illegally pursuing, taking, killing or disposing of wildlife.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Arturo Cabral was the owner of El Patron. According to managers, Cabral broke away from the restaurant sometime in 2016.

