Police chase ends with crash on I-70 near Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo - A police chase ended with a crash on eastbound I-70 near Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Monday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 and caused two wrecks.

A school bus with kids on board was involved in one of the crashes. No one was injured.

An F-150 was also involved in another crash, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

At least one suspect is in custody.

