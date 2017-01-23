Police chase ends with crash on I-70 near Truman Road

School bus, truck hit in two crashes

41 Action News Staff
5:37 PM, Jan 23, 2017

A police chase ended with a crash on eastbound I-70 near Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Monday afternoon.

A bus was hit as a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. 

Police said the vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 and caused two wrecks.

Police said the vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 and caused two wrecks.

A school bus with kids on board was involved in one of the crashes. No one was injured.

An F-150 was also involved in another crash, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

At least one suspect is in custody. 

