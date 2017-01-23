Police chase ends with crash on I-70 near Truman Road

Clear
HI: 58°
LO: 37°
HI: 40°
LO: 25°
HI: 38°
LO: 21°
A police chase ended with a crash on eastbound I-70 near Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Monday afternoon.
A bus was hit as a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
KANSAS CITY, Mo - A police chase ended with a crash on eastbound I-70 near Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Monday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 and caused two wrecks.
A school bus with kids on board was involved in one of the crashes. No one was injured.
An F-150 was also involved in another crash, and the driver suffered minor injuries.
At least one suspect is in custody.
------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: