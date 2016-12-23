Police find woman shot after pulling her over in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police pulled over a car for driving erratically around 31st and Cleveland around 1:30 Friday morning.

They found that the woman driving was shot. At least three other people were in the car with her.

Her condition is unknown, as well as who is responsible.

Call police with any tips at (816) 474-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

