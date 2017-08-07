Police In Joplin Dodge Bombs During Pursuit

A couple of men are now in custody after police say they threw bombs at officers during a traffic stop overnight in Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department says Keith Wald from Joplin and Nathan Felton from Neosho were stopped in a pickup pulling a trailer along 4th Street and Sergeant after three Monday morning. The trailer did not have lights.

Police say after the officer spoke with Wald and Felton, one of the men launched an explosive device out the window. The device immediately exploded.

During a pursuit, another bomb was launched out of the vehicle. It exploded, causing an officer to run off the road and hit a tree.

None of the officers were hurt.

Police lost the two men as they crossed into Kansas, but have located their truck and trailer in Joplin.

Both men have been taken into custody by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office outside of the Joplin city limits.

Both have been charged with felonies, such as second-degree assault on law enforcement, armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.