Police identify homicide victim found on Troost Avenue

Gary Brauer
8:00 AM, Jan 22, 2017
20 mins ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 1/22/2017 5:15 P.M.: The victim has been identified as Raymond C. Jones, 58.

The KCPD murder squad is investigating a shooting at midnight on Troost.

Officers were called to 82nd and Troost on a shooting.

Upon arrival, a victim was located in the street with no signs of life.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

----

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top