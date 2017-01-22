Police identify homicide victim found on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 1/22/2017 5:15 P.M.: The victim has been identified as Raymond C. Jones, 58.

The KCPD murder squad is investigating a shooting at midnight on Troost.

Officers were called to 82nd and Troost on a shooting.

Upon arrival, a victim was located in the street with no signs of life.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

