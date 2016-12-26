Police say missing UMKC student was found safe

41 Action News Staff
12:22 PM, Dec 24, 2016
8:25 PM, Dec 25, 2016

Police are searching for 20-year-old Marcel Hickman, a UMKC student who has been missing since December 8.

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 12/25/2016: Police say Marcel Hickman has been in contact with his family and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/24/2016:

Kansas City police are searching for a UMKC student who has been missing since December 8, 2016. 

According to authorities, Marcel Hickman, 20, was last seen at his dorm in Johnson Hall. 

Marcel is 5'9", has black hair and weighs 180 lbs.

If you see Marcel, please call the University of Missouri Kansas City Police Department at 816-235-1515.

