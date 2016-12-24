Police search for missing UMKC student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police are searching for a UMKC student who has been missing since December 8, 2016.

According to authorities, Marcel Hickman, 20, was last seen at his dorm in Johnson Hall.

Marcel is 5'9", has black hair and weighs 180 lbs.

If you see Marcel, please call the University of Missouri Kansas City Police Department at 816-235-1515.

UMKC Police continue to search for missing student Marcel Hickman. Call them with any info. pic.twitter.com/yUQ2w9QSdx — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) December 23, 2016

