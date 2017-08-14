Police: Woman hit by stray bullet likely from target shooting in nearby field

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A woman is being treated at an Independence hospital after being hit by a stray bullet at Hawthorne Place Apartments Sunday evening.

Police were called to the apartment complex in the 600 block of N. Spring Lake Drive just after 6 p.m.

A woman was standing outside when she was struck by a single bullet.

Police say they believe she was shot by someone who may have been target shooting in a nearby field.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD tips at 816-325-7777. Information can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.