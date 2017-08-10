Public or private: Debating how to fund KCI renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Design plans for a new single terminal KCI, due Thursday, have some contractors bidding the remodel at around a billion dollars.

City leaders will discuss how to pay for it, public or private, in a Thursday meeting. They'll be working to phrase the three KCI questions voters can expect to see on the ballot in November.

The first will likely address a plan that uses private money without adding to the city's debt. Several engineering and construction companies have put together bids for this sort of plan.

The second option was brought up by a council member. It asks for a new terminal to be paid for by airport revenue bonds.

The third will probably ask for the current terminal to be torn down.

That's the last thing Kimberley Johnson wants to see. Johnson was flying to Cancun Thursday and loves the convenience of KCI -- specifically how close the parking lots are.

"No other airport in the country is like that. We need to preserve that #1 airport quality for clients for customers. We love it. We want them to make it better, not worse," said Johnson.

Some other travelers were unsure how it should be paid for at this time, but they did say transparency is important.

City leaders have just under three weeks remaining to work on the wording of the ballot questions. The proposal is due August 29.

