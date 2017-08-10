Raytown cashier robbed at gunpoint speaks out

RAYTOWN, Mo. - The employee robbed at gunpoint at a Raytown gas station this week spoke to 41 Action News Thursday about the experience.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the Phillips 66 at 87th and James A Reed in Raytown just after dawn Wednesday, then forcing his way into the area behind the counter and brandishing a handgun.

The cashier, who asked that we not publish his name, said he sensed something was not right -- then looked up to see the gun. The robber knocked him down on his way behind the glass enclosure, then pointed the gun at him and had him clean out the cash register.

"Life is more precious than money. Money will come back. Life will not come back," said the cashier.

As the suspect attempts to leave, the cashier activated the automated front door locks and locked him inside. The suspect fired his gun at the glass doors multiple times in an attempt to escape, but eventually had to smash the glass with his shoulder to get out of the building, the video shows.

The suspect was last seen heading south from the store with cash and a bucket of condoms.

"He knows everything, therefore he is an experienced person," said the cashier.

On Thursday, he was back at work at the gas station, just a day after the incident. Several customers heard what happened and asked the man how we was holding up. He told them he has a swollen knee and he may have to go back to the doctor for an x-ray.

This Phillips 66 location was robbed twice last year while other cashiers were working, the victim said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Raytown police, or call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

