Record 1 million people visited Kansas City Zoo in 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Over 1 million people visited the Kansas City Zoo in 2016, which has never been done before in its 107-year history.

Zoo officials held a ceremony Wednesday thanking Jackson and Clay County officials for helping accomplish the goal.

A $30 million bond package passed in 2004, bringing in more exhibits like polar bears, penguins and a new orangutan exhibit.

Tourism in Kansas City has broken records the past two years. In 2015, 24 million people visited the metro and spent $3 billion.

Zoo Director Randy Wisthoff hinted at a major attraction in the works for 2017. He said the zoo's attendance for the coming year is just short of a million. He hopes they hit the million mark again.

