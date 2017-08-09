Rehabilitated red-tailed hawk to be returned to Kansas City habitat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

This is a story of survival!

It began on a Saturday, back on July 15, at 61st and Ward Parkway in KCMO.

A family living at that corner discovered a large red-tailed hawk, injured on the sidewalk. It appeared he had been struck by a car, and some angry blue jays were pestering him.

The family called the city and a wildlife agent arrived.

The hawk, a year or two old, was transported to Lakeside Nature Center with head injuries and a bad wing.

Kimberly Hess, the Director of Lakeside Nature Center, worked with her team to repair and rehab the bird.

Basically, the hawk was on bed rest (perch-rest?) for several days, then was moved to a large flying area. In that space, he went through exercises and became reacquainted with his hunting skills.

Wednesday, August 9, the hawk will be returned to his familiar habitat at 61st and Ward Parkway.

According to Kimberly, this return will give the hawk his best chance at long-term survival.

While this story is terrific, it is nothing new for the Lakeside Nature Center. They help more than 3,000 animals each year.

So, the next time you’re walking or driving around Ward Parkway, look up. You may just see the star of this story of survival.

-----