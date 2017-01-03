RideKC extends Johnson County bus service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Starting January 3, RideKC is extending its 495 line, going to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall.

The route will go from Oak Park Mall along 95th Street, north on Renner Road to 87th Street. The route ends at 87th and Scarborough, just west of Renner.

RideKC created the 495 route to connect riders in Waldo to Overland Park, and now Lenexa.

Service runs weekdays from about 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and around 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for route information.

