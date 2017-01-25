Seven MO school districts, including Odessa, targets of phishing email scam

ODESSA, Mo. - Seven districts in Missouri told the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) that they received the same phishing email asking for W-2 information.

"Finance personnel at the school districts received an email in the superintendent’s name requesting that the school’s W-2 information be sent in a pdf file to a provided Comcast email address," DESE told 41 Action News.

They also said the only school they are aware of that sent the W-2 information requested was the Odessa R-VII School District.

Bob Brinkley, Superintendent of the Odessa R-VII School District, sent an email to all staff after the incident. In the email he said, “Unfortunately, through an email hack that was directed to the district yesterday, personal information including W-2 information that includes name, address, social security number and total wages was illegally obtained; however, no bank information was obtained.”

He also said the district is cooperating with the Cyber Crimes Unit in Jackson County while they investigate and are contacting experts to help assist those affected by the phishing scam.

