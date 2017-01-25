Shawnee Mission School District participates in kindness challenge

OVERLAND PARK, Kan - All week students at all Shawnee Mission schools are focusing on being kind.

From leaving nice notes--to giving people smiles--it's all a part of their kindness challenge.

The hallways at East Antioch Elementary are now lined with paper light bulbs filled out with examples of kind acts.

The four-letter word defined as "doing good rather harm."

This week classrooms across the school district are working to infuse kindness into students' daily lives.

"Having kids explicitly taught about kindness is a huge step that can teach them skills that they can take into their home life, out in the community and into the workplace one day, Tracie Chauvin, a social worker at East Antioch Elementary said.

Chauvin is overseeing the event at the school where on Wednesday Mrs. Burzinski's class took out construction paper to write cards thanking the Overland Park Police Department.

"It's creating a culture and fostering a kind and caring environment," Felicia Netolicky, principal at East Antioch Elementary said.

The school is using a number of ways to get the kids into the spirit of kindness, like letting them wear their pjs to "get comfortable with being kind".

There was also a puppet show on Wednesday for kindergartners and first graders and the school is using technology for the older kids.

This year marks the district's third year participating in the national week-long event.

------------

Andres Gutierrez can be reached at andres.gutierrez@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @AFGutierrez

Connect on Facebook: