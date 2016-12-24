UPDATE: Missing Belton man found safe in Grandview

BELTON, Mo. - UPDATE: The missing man from Belton was found safe in Grandview, Missouri, around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Boydston is being reunited with his family for Christmas Eve.

--------

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Belton man.

Michael W. Boydston, 62, was last seen leaving Belton Medical Center, located at 17065 South 71 Highway around 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

Boydston is 5'9", 165 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray jacket with a black hoodie.

He has low cognitive ability and limited speech.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Michael Boydston is encouraged to call 911 or Belton police at 816-331-1500.

-------

