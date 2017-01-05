Snow day in KC? Hundreds of kids flock to 'Suicide Hill' in Brookside to sled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Thursday, Kansas City saw the largest snow accumulation this winter and cars in several places throughout the metro struggled to get up hills.

But the heights were not too much for some small sledders at Suicide Hill at 57th and Grand in Brookside.

Hundreds of kids were out of school and many of them took advantage of winter activities.

In addition to sleds, some kids raced down in inter tubes, some of which lost air rather quickly.

Brother and sister Annika and Nicolas Wirz were out of Academy Lafayette and made their way down the hill.

"We helped our mom brush off the snow off her car this morning," explained Nicolas, who said they played a part in getting to the hill.

They came to the hill with friend, Grant Bealmear.

"You want to make sure no one's in front of you when you go down the hill," Bealmear said, giving safety tips for anyone at home.

Bealmear said for extra speed he gets a running start.

