Soccer players gear up for 4th annual Truce tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Dozens of soccer teams throughout the area filled the lawns of the World War I Museum and Memorial on Monday.

Soccer players got together for the annual 3v3 Truce soccer tournament.

The event honors the Christmas Truce of 1914, where the battles of WWI were briefly halted on the Eastern and Western fronts to celebrate peace by singing, exchanging gifts and playing soccer.

Steve Murdick is apart of the soccer team, Trenches FC. He says tournaments like these help bring people together from everywhere, to have a good time and enjoy the sport of soccer.

“Our country’s kind of divided right now and this kind of brings everybody together, so it’s very heartwarming and it’s a good thing,” Murdick said. “It’s a good thing politically, it’s a good thing socially. It’s a good thing. It feeds the soul."

This is the fourth year the Truce Tournament has been held.

Sporting KC, Soccer Lot and the National World War I Museum and Memorial sponsor the event.

----

