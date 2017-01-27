Spay & Neuter Kansas City hosts Facebook Live telethon to help struggling pet owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Families Better Together program at Spay and Neuter Kansas City provides resources and information for pet owners going through hardships.

“We are a roots on the ground organization that goes out in the community to help families that struggle or otherwise may never ever take their pet to a veterinary clinic due to financial reasons, or scared of being judged or just not having transportation to get there,” Families Better Together Director, Marlan Roberts, said.

On Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., organizers will be hosting its first Facebook Live telethon for the program.

“We're trying to bring awareness to the various faces of pet homelessness,” Roberts said. “We want to end that. We want to provide whatever assistance we can out there to help those families and without those vital resources, and those vital donors, we wouldn't be able to make all this possible.”

With the program providing assistance, pet owner Larry Dove says it’s something that helps him out immensely.

“It helps mainly with you know, with being retired, on a set income,” Dove said. “They do a lot of good work and people really appreciate it.”

Pet owners say they get the resources they need and the chance to spend valuable time with their furry best friend.

“No matter what kind of day you have, they're going to give you all the love they can, regardless,” Dove said. “They don't care if you've had a good day or bad day, they just want to love you and that means a lot.”

If you’re interested in donating pet items, such as doghouses, collars and pet food, you can stop by Spay and Neuter Kansas City located at 59th St and Troost Ave in Kansas City, MO.

“You can come in tonight, eat some walk in tacos and just mingle and get to know our organization and culture and how we have a mission to help families in need.

On Saturday, Spay and Neuter will be teaming up with the city of Kansas City, Missouri to provide free rabies shots and microchips with a purchase of a $10 pet license.

It’ll be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Westport-Roanoke Community Center.

