Steelers fans watch game in enemy territory

One Lenexa bar became the meeting place for Steelers fans Sunday night.
At least one place in the metro was jubilant with each and every Chiefs misstep Sunday night.
Callahan's in Lenexa is home to KCSFC, the Kansas City Steelers Fan Club.
"I'm a transplant. Been in Kansas City 8 years but been a Steelers fan for about 20," said one fan.
"Been a Steelers fan since January of 1992," said Bill Robertson. "Living here always."
Callahan's received vandalism threats this week after, what the owner says, was inaccurate information about a cover charge.
KCSFC ask for a $5 donation, not a charge, from anyone who comes to Callahan's who isn't a KCSFC member, including non-member Steelers fans.
Proceeds from this year's watch parties go to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation KC, not KCSFC or Callahan's, whose owner is a Chiefs fan.
