Teens get hands-on experience at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For many, a day at the zoo means getting a closer look at the world's wildlife, but for some area teens, the view is up close and personal.

The Kansas City Zoo has a program called "VolunTEEN" where high school students can get real life experience at the zoo.

"It's really cool just to be in there with them," said Jacey, a high school student who was spending the day with the penguins. "I was in there charting how much they eat so we can keep track of their calorie intake to make sure they are healthy."

Jacey is one of the many students who is considering a future career in zoology.

"I figured this would further my education and be a good hands-on experience," she said. "Last year I worked at the Bird Show and that was really cool because I got to observe the trainers every week, work with the birds, got to see the process of how they trained the birds and see them in action."

This year-long program is for students interested in pursuing a career in zoology, animal health, education or conservation.

"Of those who have graduated, a huge percentage have ended up going into an animal related field or education field," said Nick Philipp, the teen program's supervisor. "The mission of the program is to empower teens to become community leaders while instilling workplace values."

Students grades 8th through 11th can apply to be a VolunTEEN by going to the Kansas City Zoo's website. The next application process will begin in 2018, with applications due in mid-March. If the student passes the application process, they will be invited to attend a group interview.

The first year as a VolunTEEN, students become Trailblazers who educate guests about the animals and conservation efforts. After that, students can apply to work with zookeepers, help out with summer camps or educate visitors on a few select smaller animals.

"Junior Zoo Keepers work with the penguins, bird show, lorikeets, they help in our commissary chopping and preparing diets for the animals on the grounds, they work everywhere except for the big, scary things," said Philipp.

"Not only have I learned a lot about animals, I've also learned a lot in general, especially with speaking and becoming a better leader," said Cate, in her 3rd year as a VolunTEEN. "I've had a lot of fun being here."

"Seeing the reaction on kids faces is definitely a fun one," said Jesse, in his 4th year as a VolunTEEN. "The reactions you get are just priceless."

The program not only benefits the students but also creates a brighter future for the zoo itself.

"We can't hire local people that have the skills we need them to have at the zoo unless we, the zoo, are training them," said Philipp. "And now we have more than a handful working as paid staff at the Kansas City Zoo, which is exactly what we started this whole thing to do, that's the reason we did it."