The Battle of the Somme and J.R.R. Tolkien

One of the bloodiest engagements of the war was the Battle of the Somme. J.R.R. Tolkien, future author of The Lord of the Rings, was a signal officer for the British during the battle.
J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings, was a signal officer for the British during the battle.
Through Tolkien’s later remarks and writings we are given a glimpse into the brutality of the battle along with the courage of the common soldier.
Tolkien was a member of a generation of writers and artists that help us understand the reality of the Great War through their art.
Watch the video in the player above to learn more about J.R.R Tolkien and WWI.
