Truman Medical Center teams up with YMCA to build clinic

Mary Roseburr has lived in her Linwood neighborhood for 60 years.
She started walking daily about 35 years ago and hasn’t looked back.
Nowadays, the 80-year-old gets her steps in at the Linwood YMCA.
And soon, she’ll have access to another service never offered before at a KC Metro YMCA.
In a few months, a 7,000 square foot clinic will serve Y members and the surrounding community.
The hope is having a clinic so close to home will help fight against chronic disease.
Doctors on site will refer patients to the Y for programs that help manage health conditions, like diabetes, arthritis and high blood pressure.
Roseburr said the investment in her neighborhood is much needed.
“I raised a family here," she said. "I know that people around here, including myself have had to drive a bit to get to doctor’s appointments. For some, that’s enough to keep them at home, which creates health issues.”