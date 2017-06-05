Truman Medical Center teams up with YMCA to build clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

Mary Roseburr has lived in her Linwood neighborhood for 60 years.

She started walking daily about 35 years ago and hasn’t looked back.

Nowadays, the 80-year-old gets her steps in at the Linwood YMCA.

And soon, she’ll have access to another service never offered before at a KC Metro YMCA.

In a few months, a 7,000 square foot clinic will serve Y members and the surrounding community.

The hope is having a clinic so close to home will help fight against chronic disease.

Doctors on site will refer patients to the Y for programs that help manage health conditions, like diabetes, arthritis and high blood pressure.

Roseburr said the investment in her neighborhood is much needed.

“I raised a family here," she said. "I know that people around here, including myself have had to drive a bit to get to doctor’s appointments. For some, that’s enough to keep them at home, which creates health issues.”