Truman Medical Center teams up with YMCA to build clinic

1st of its kind partnership in KC Metro

Kevin Holmes
3:54 PM, Jun 5, 2017
4:29 PM, Jun 5, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

Mary Roseburr has lived in her Linwood neighborhood for 60 years. 

She started walking daily about 35 years ago and hasn’t looked back. 

Nowadays, the 80-year-old gets her steps in at the Linwood YMCA. 

And soon, she’ll have access to another service never offered before at a KC Metro YMCA. 

In a few months, a 7,000 square foot clinic will serve Y members and the surrounding community. 

The hope is having a clinic so close to home will help fight against chronic disease.  

Doctors on site will refer patients to the Y for programs that help manage health conditions, like diabetes, arthritis and high blood pressure. 

Roseburr said the investment in her neighborhood is much needed. 

“I raised a family here," she said. "I know that people around here, including myself have had to drive a bit to get to doctor’s appointments.  For some, that’s enough to keep them at home, which creates health issues.”

