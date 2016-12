OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - In a partnership with President-elect Donald Trump, Sprint announced the company will create or bring back 5,000 jobs to the United States.

This comes after Sprint cut 2,500 jobs earlier this year, impacting Kansas City.

The details about where the jobs will go is uncertain, but they'll include sales and customer care positions.

Related: Trump claims 8,000 jobs are returning to the United States

Sprint plans to fulfill its commitment by the end of 2017.

"We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S.," said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. "We believe it is critical for business and government to partner together to create more job opportunities in the U.S. and ensure prosperity for all Americans."

Trump said it will be a "nice change."

-------

Sarah Plake can be reached at Sarah.Plake@KSHB.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @SarahPlakeTV

Connect on Facebook: