Two families displaced from Olathe duplex fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Two families have been displaced from their homes after a duplex fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to 828 N. Hamilton just before 6:00 Sunday morning.

Smoke and fire were showing from the front of the duplex on arrival.

Families on both sides reportedly escaped the fire without injuries.

Fire officials say extensive fire damage ravaged one side of the duplex, extensive smoke damage is reported throughout.

Both families will need a new place to stay.

The fire apparently started near the front of the duplex, but a cause is not yet known.

A family of five, two adults and three children were displaced from one side of the duplex, the size of the other family has not yet been reported.

We have a crew on scene, and will bring you more information as it becomes available.