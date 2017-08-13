INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Two people were shot after an altercation at a large party on East Highridge Drive early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 11300 block of East Highridge in Independence, Missouri on a shooting just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers say two people were shot at a large party. The incident was witnessed by numerous people.

One victim was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.

A second victim is still being treated.

Public Information Officer John Syme did not release any other information - including the age or sex of the victims.

No information on whether or not a suspect is in custody was given either.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.