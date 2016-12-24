KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two people were shot and killed on I-70 heading into Kansas City, Kansas from Missouri early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene of an injury accident about 3:00 Saturday morning.

Officers discovered an suv crashed and came to a stop in the middle of the highway. A female driver was dead on the scene, paramedics tried to get vitals on a male passenger, but he too was pronounced dead.

A second vehicle crashed into the stopped suv. A female driver of that vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries.

KCK police say they believe someone shot the two in the suv as it was traveling on the roadway.

I-70 WB from KCMO to KCK was shut down until just after 7:00 a.m..

Anyone with any information on the shooting are encouraged to contact police or crimestoppers at 816 474-tips.