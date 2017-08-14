University Academy evacuated after Freon alarm sounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - University Academy charter school on Holmes Road in KCMO has dismissed classes for the day after a Freon alarm sounded.

The alarm went off in the building at 7:30 a.m., which is when school starts.

School officials called the fire department as students and staff evacuated the building. Parents were asked to come pick up their children. Students could also take the bus home.

Freon is a chemical used as refrigerant. Overexposure could cause dizziness, cardiac arrhythmia and other symptoms at a concentration of 11 percent or higher. In confined spaces, the chemical can displace air and cause asphyxiation.

This was the fourth day of classes for University Academy. School officials will make an announcement about plans for tomorrow’s classes later today.

