Virgin Mobile USA moving HQ to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Virgin Mobile USA is consolidating bi-coastal offices and moving their headquarters to downtown Kansas City.

The Sprint subsidiary received a $1.87 million grant from Missouri Works as an incentive toward the move. However, the company told 41 Action News that downtown Kansas City was also a better choice for a new home over Kansas because downtown KC fits their target demographic.

"We're blown away with what Kansas City has to offer,” said Justin Scott, communications director with Virgin Mobile USA. “"We chose Kansas City because of the entrepreneurial spirit that's alive downtown and the rich talent pool that exists here."

The self-proclaimed “mobile pioneer” currently employs 27 people in a temporary office inside One Kansas City Place at 1200 Main. However, they are currently renovating the 24th floor of the building where they hope to soon employ dozens more.

"There is a lot going on down here. There's more than 400 tech and creative companies that are thriving. And so we're looking forward to tapping into that energy,” said Scott.

The company wants employ at least 100 people. They must create at least 84 jobs over the next five years in order to receive their grant money from the state of Missouri.

"Kansas City has blown up,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Kansas City is emerging as a destination."

It’s Cowden’s job to attract new jobs, talent and investments to the metro, such as Virgin Mobile USA. The CEO told 41 Action News they’re in constant talks with similar companies who are considering about making the move to Kansas City.

"They know that they can recruit and retain the talent to make their business grow,” he said. "Over the course of the last five years we've brought in seven companies just from northern California to the Kansas City area."

Virgin Mobile USA is currently recruiting for 33 new jobs, which they hope to fill by this fall.

