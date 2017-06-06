Warrensburg parents say man in viral photo flashing middle finger at White House is a teacher

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - One picture that has made its way all across social media is sparking a lot of conversation in Warrensburg, Missouri.

“He can have his own opinion, just everything’s viral these days,” resident Douglas Bradler said.

The most recent example is this photo showing a man showing the middle finger in front of the White House.

"That’s disgraceful,” Paxton Russell said. “You gotta have at least a little bit of respect.”

The photo was posted to Facebook, with many people commenting that the man in the photo is a teacher at Warrensburg Middle School on a trip with students.

“Teachers like that shouldn’t be doing that,” Wilhelm A’Possny said.

41 Action News tried knocking on the door of the man people say is in the photo, but no one answered.

“There’s a lot of controversy with who’s in the White House right now, and a lot of people are angry but still he is the president,” Russell said.

41 Action News spoke with Warrensburg’s Assistant Superintendent Mike Scott, who told us this a not a school sponsored event and would not confirm if his actions were against school policy.

“If he’s on his own personal time, I think he has a right to express himself,” Corey Martin said.

“Even if it’s on their own personal time, I wouldn’t be doing that,” A’Possny said.

School officials won’t confirm or deny whether or not this is a teacher in the district.

They said they are currently looking into this matter.