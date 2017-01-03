Westport shows Chiefs pride ahead of playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - You're going to see a lot more red around Westport.

The Westport Historical Society decorated the iconic Conestoga wagon with red lights and flags to celebrate the Chiefs going to the playoffs.

"Westport is the beginning of Kansas City, not many people know that, but Westport was here first. So when the Chiefs called us and said, would you help out, we said absolutely! We're going to be the first because Westport was the first," Alana Smith, president of the Westport Historical Society, said.

The wagon is at Westport Road & Southwest Trafficway.

The statues of historical KC figures John Calvin McCoy, Jim Bridger and Alexander Majors will wear Chiefs jerseys. They're located at Westport Road & Broadway.

Smith said she hopes people drive by and get excited when they see all the red.

