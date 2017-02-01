Westport studio still waiting on settlement from city after water main break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It's been more than a year since the water main break that flooded 825 Studios in Westport.

The city came in and fixed the damage, which cost $130,000.

"They had to cut the walls open and dry everything out. All of our walls were cut pretty high and then they had to go back and replace everything," Jessica Christmas, the operations manager at 825 Studios said.

More than $20,000 in equipment that was destroyed that day and the company still hasn't been paid for it.

Christman said, "I'm disappointed in the city. I'm disappointed in the response time from the day that it happened, and then the disappointment to know that we were ignored by the city for several months and kind of left in limbo to know whether or not we were even going to be addressed."

The Kansas City City Council finance and governance committee is set to review the payout Wednesday and if approved it will go to the full council.

Christman plans to be there and shared, "We're just thankful that now it sounds like the city council is going to address our issue and hopefully we can finally close this chapter and start a new one for 2017."

------

