What to know before April 4 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Voters will have the chance to make their voice heard on several local ballot issues on Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. till 7:00p.m. If you are in line at 7:00 p.m. when the polls close you will still be able to cast your ballot.

Make sure you bring a form of ID or your voter registration card.

The Jackson County Board of Elections advises looking up the questions ahead of time to keep lines moving.

“We had a lot of complaints in November about long lines but it was a long ballot it was double sided and there were a lot of questions on there and if you walked in unprepared it was taking anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes for a voted to vote," said Director of the Jackson County Election Board Tammy Brown.

However, Brown predicts lines will move fast due to low voter registration, especially compared to November.

"If you want to be involved in your local community the people that are making your day to day decisions are your city councils and your school boards. Those are the ones you should be getting out and really voting for but unfortunately we’re probably only going to have a little over 20 percent turn out," said Brown.

If you cannot make it to the polls on Tuesday voters can vote absentee until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

