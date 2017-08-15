Where did Missouri get its name? A brief history of the namesake tribe

Missouri turned 196 years old in 2017 on the anniversary of its admission to the Union, August 10, 1821.

To mark this anniversary for the Show Me State, 41 Action News did some digging into the history of Missouri’s name.

Whether you pronounce it “Missour-ee” or “Missour-uh,” the origin of the state’s name remains the same.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State, Missouri got its name from a Sioux Tribe called the Missouria who lived along the Missouri River and have a rich history in the river valley.

Many people think the name Missouri means “muddy water,” but according to the Smithsonian, it actually means “town of large canoes.”

French explorers Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette observed that the Illinois Tribe actually called the Missouria Tribe “Oumessourit,” which means “people of the dugout canoes.”

Other historical authorities have said the Native American syllables that make up the word mean “wooden canoe people,” or “he of the big canoe.”

The Missouria Tribe themselves have a different traditional name, which is still used today. They call themselves “Nut’achi,” which, in a literal translation, means “building a village at the river mouth.”

The Missouria controlled trade between tribes and French and Spanish settlers in the region. They are credited for creating the economy surrounding the Missouri River that’s still thriving today. However, the French lost interest in the region and pulled their troops out of the territory – leaving the Missouria vulnerable to attack from their enemies.

This was one of the reasons they merged with the Otoe Tribe. In addition, contact with Europeans brought on a smallpox epidemic, according to the University of Missouri.

Although the tribes were very distinct from one another, they were forced to group together to survive when the disease wiped out great numbers of their people.

The Missouria were among the first to meet with explorers Lewis and Clark in 1804. With the Otoe, they together were the first tribes to hold government-to-government council with the explorers. The Iowa town of Council Bluffs is named after this meeting.

In the 19th century, the Otoe-Missouria were forced to relocate to the Big Blue Reservation in Nebraska, and later to Red Rock, Oklahoma, where the tribe's headquarters are located today. The government's reasoning hinged on the desire to concentrate the tribe into a smaller area of the fertile farmland they inhabited in order to make room for European settlers.

You can see a map of the former Otoe-Missouria territory here.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Big Blue Reservation was in Oklahoma. It's along the Nebraska-Kansas border.

