A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Kansas and Sante Fe in Olathe, Kan.
OLATHE, Kan. - UPDATE 12/31/2016: The roadway the crash near Elm and Woodland was cleared around 8:00 a.m.
Police were called to the scene about 4:30 Saturday morning.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released. We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
