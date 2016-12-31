Woman killed in train vs. pedestrian crash

Gary Brauer
7:49 AM, Dec 31, 2016
18 mins ago

A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Kansas and Sante Fe in Olathe, Kan.

KSHB
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OLATHE, Kan. - UPDATE 12/31/2016: The roadway the crash near Elm and Woodland was cleared around 8:00 a.m.

A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Kansas and Sante Fe in Olathe, Kan.

Police were called to the scene about 4:30 Saturday morning.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released. We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

-----

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top