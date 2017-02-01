Woman rescued from house fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A woman was rescued from a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cypress Avenue.

According to officials, a man and a woman were sleeping inside the home when the fire started.

House fire around 3:15am near 16th & Cypress. One victim transported to hospital. KCFD investigating. pic.twitter.com/ivcHxTr0jt — Jason Gould (@OvernightPhotog) February 1, 2017

Police say neighbors saw the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they carried the woman from the house and an ambulance transported her to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but authorities say it started in the back of the home.

The woman's health condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with 41 Action News for the latest.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: