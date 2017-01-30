Woman says fake cop pulled her over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KCPD is looking for the person who impersonated a police officer and pulled a woman over on Saturday.

The woman told police she was driving on 71 highway near 75th around 3:15 a.m. when she saw flashing lights, so she pulled over.

She says a man got out of a dark van with red and blue lights and approached her car.

She got nervous and drove away.

Police said they are getting her statement Monday.

------

Sarah Plake can be reached at Sarah.Plake@KSHB.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @SarahPlakeTV

Connect on Facebook: