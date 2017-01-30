Woman says fake cop pulled her over

Clear
HI: 51°
LO: 33°
HI: 41°
LO: 27°
HI: 37°
LO: 23°
KCPD investigating who was impersonating a police officer and pulled over a woman.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KCPD is looking for the person who impersonated a police officer and pulled a woman over on Saturday.
The woman told police she was driving on 71 highway near 75th around 3:15 a.m. when she saw flashing lights, so she pulled over.
She says a man got out of a dark van with red and blue lights and approached her car.
She got nervous and drove away.
Police said they are getting her statement Monday.
------
Sarah Plake can be reached at Sarah.Plake@KSHB.com
Follow her on Twitter:
Follow @SarahPlakeTV
Connect on Facebook: