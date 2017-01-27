Workers fighting for $15 minimum wage are also fighting to get question on the April ballot in KC

A new development in the fight to get the minimum wage question on the April ballot in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Workers fighting to get the minimum wage increase proposal on the April Ballot in Kansas City could take their fight to court.

The workers want $15 per hour and the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that voters should be allowed to vote on the proposed increase.

The Kansas City City Council voted to put the issue on the ballot this Fall instead of the April ballot. During Thursday's Council meeting, Councilman Jermaine Reed asked the council to take another vote. The council again defeated the request to get the wage question on the April ballot. 

Kansas City's SCLC President, Rev. Vernon Howard, said his organization is considering legal action to the wage increase question on the April ballot in Kansas City.

"We believe that the delay of the vote is the denial of justice and fairness for working people in this city and our attorneys are pursuing a legal pathway to put that on the ballot in April still," said Rev. Howard.

Reverend Howard did not say what legal grounds his organization is standing on to ask for the question to be placed on the ballot in April.

Many small business owners and fast food organizations are against increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour,  saying it would be bad for the economy and could hurt their businesses.

 

 

Cynthia Newsome can be reached at Cynthia.Newsome@kshb.com.

