1 dead, 5 injured after car slams into Paris pizza restaurant, report says

At least one person is dead and at least five are injured after a car slammed into a pizza restaurant in Paris, the Associated Press reports.
According to NBC News, the incident occurred in Seine-et-Marne, east of the city. The driver was arrested shortly after the crash occurred.
BFMTV and the Associated Press report that the person who died was a young girl.
One official told the Associated Press that it wasn't clear if the crash was caused intentionally.
More on this as it develops.