Elvis Presley has been dead for 40 years — but don't tell that to his legions of clones.

We've found photographic proof that impersonators of The King come in many varieties: Young, old, black, white, male, female, human and even dog.

Check out 40 photos of Elvis impersonators, guaranteed to make you smile, in our gallery below.

Click here to see the photo gallery

And don't let anyone tell you that you can't be The King.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.

