Bacon demand leads to historic reserve shortage

Bringing home the bacon may get more expensive for shoppers as US reserve supplies of the meat have reached a 50-year low, according to multiple sources.

The Ohio Pork Council told USA Today on Wednesday that the demand for frozen pork belly (which is used to make bacon) cannot keep up with supplies from pig farmers around the country.

"Today's pig farmers are setting historic records by producing more pigs than ever," Ohio Pork Council president Rich Deaton told USA Today. "Yet, our reserves are still depleting."

The US Department of Agriculture reported that the frozen pork belly inventory in December 2016 was 17.8 million pounds, the lowest level since 1957.

Because of the low supply, pork belly prices are rising: up 20 percent in January 2017.

Deaton told USA Today that while the supplies are lower than usual, there is not a risk for suppliers to run out of product entirely.